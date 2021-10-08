Parents charged in the sexual abuse of their children

A man and his wife are in jail on child sex charges after a referral from the Department of Human Services (DHS) sent police Investigators into action, bringing a several months long investigation to a close yesterday.

Shawn Michael William Castro, 32, is charged with engaging in sexual abuse of a child, his wife, 29-year-old Ashlie Nicole Castro, is charged with enabling sexual abuse of a child for allegedly looking the other way while her husband abused her children.

Investigators received a referral from DHS in regards to several children who were in their care and custody since earlier this year. Police say they received this referral on or about June 29. The referral alleged the sexual abuse of the couples four children, ages nine, six, five, and one, at the hands of the parents.

Forensic interviews with the victims uncovered that several of the children have been sexually abused or have witnessed acts of sexual abuse perpetrated by their father Shawn. The children also told interviewers that their mother Ashlie was aware of several instances of abuse. During one such assault Ashlie is believed to have stopped Shawn from further harming one of her children because of the permanent damage it may cause the child, but that this was an isolated effort.

A subsequent second interview uncovered that the father Shawn performed oral sex on one of the victims when she was five years old.

During the course of the investigation an adult witness who knew the couple socially told police of an incident in 2018 where a video of Shawn “molesting” the children appeared on social media. This same witness told police she ended her relationship with the couple in 2020 after she saw photos of Shawn with Ashlie and her kids again, the witness was under the impression Ashlie was no longer allowing Shawn to have contact with the children.

Investigators noted Ashlie failed to take actions to keep her children safe from Shawn despite having first hand knowledge of the assaults on her children, due to this, and other factors, Ashlie was placed under arrest.

Investigators placed both parents in custody and transported them to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.