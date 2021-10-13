PAMBE Ghana’s Global Market 2021 is In-Person at new Uptown OKC location

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a year’s hiatus due to the coronavirus, PAMBE Ghana’s Global Market returns in 2021 with a new location at 2420 N. Robinson, in the Uptown 23rd Street neighborhood in Oklahoma City.

The Global Market begins on Thursday, October 14, and will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 noon until 6 p.m. through Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).



“We are thrilled to be able to re-open our in-person shop, and also to have the chance to tap into the energy of this great neighborhood,” said market manager Sara Braden.

The Global Market specializes in fair trade items from around the world, made by artisans who are paid fair, living wages for their work.



“This is critical in 2021 because the Covid-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many artisans to get their goods to market,” Braden said. “Many have struggled to feed their families.

“Global Market shoppers love the broad selection of beautiful items from countries on almost every continent,” she added. “There are baskets from Africa, felted wool from Nepal, scarves from Guatemala, carved bowls from Indonesia, metal goods from Haiti and so much more.

“Our variety makes it easy to find something for every age and interest,” Braden said.

Founded in Oklahoma City in 2008, PAMBE Ghana was the brainchild of Oklahoma City University graduate Alice Azumi Iddi-Gubbels to build a model school in an underserved area of northern Ghana. Oklahoma City friends embraced Alice’s vision and started the Global Market to fund that dream.

Today, the La’Angum Learning Center (LLC) provides basic pre-K through Grade 6 education for 275 girls and boys from remote villages-most of whom would otherwise face very limited futures.

Global Market proceeds provide much needed funding for the La’Angum Learning Center. PAMBE Ghana has also developed partnerships with local villagers, as well as with individuals and service organizations in Ghana, the United States, Canada and Europe.



“We are powered by volunteers,” Braden said, “and are grateful to Tom Spector and Shawn Churchman for donating this tremendous space.”

For more information, visit pambeghana.org.

The PAMBE Ghana Global Market begins on Thursday, October 14, and will be open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12 noon until 6 p.m. through Dec. 24. Photo provided.