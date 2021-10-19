Pain and Perspective: Dr. Nyla Ali Khan carries on in wake of husband Faisal’s death

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

The early October death of Dr. Muhammad Faisal Khan, a rheumatology specialist, shocked friends and family of the respected Oklahoma City physician.

A member of an accomplished Oklahoma family whose roots lie in Kashmir, he was husband of Dr. Nyla Ali Khan, author and educator, and father to their daughter, Iman.

Faisal Khan died in LaFlore County in a crossbow accident while on a bear hunting trip.

Faisal’s brother, Farhan, is also a physician specializing in urology. Dr. Nyla’s cousin Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad is a well-known cardiologist.

A few hours after Faisal’s death became known, Nyla Khan posted a love note on Facebook, writing, “Your name will always be linked with mine; Your identity will always remain inextricably bound with mine; You will always be remembered for your compassion, kindness, and passion for life; You will always be cherished by all who knew you; We will hold you close to our hearts.”

Faisal’s family gathered to remember him in an October 10 service at the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City. Then, on October 11 an absentee funeral prayer (Salat al-Gha’ib) at “Dar-Ul-Afghan,” in Srinagar, Kashmir, native land of Nyla and Faisal.

Just this week, multiple Sikh faith communities joined their prayers to those in other faith communities in sacred remembrance of Faisal Khan.

Joan Bravo Korenblit, an Oklahoma City Jewish community leader who is among Nyla’s close friends, has encouraged Dr. Nyla, as she is known to many of her colleagues and friends, to write frequently about Faisal on Facebook and other in other forums.

Joan also encouraged her friend to keep on her calendar a book discussion event slated for Wednesday, October 20 at Full Circle Bookstore, 1900 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. The event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m.

Dr. Nyla will return to themes raised in her newest book, “Educational Strategies for Youth Empowerment in Conflict Zones: Transforming, not Transmitting, Trauma” (Palgrave Macmillan, 2021). – reviewed previously by The City Sentinel newspaper, in print and online. It is available in both print and digital formats.

“Through her experiences and insights, Dr. Khan introduces her students to ideas and concepts they may never come in contact with outside of the classroom,” said Dr. Candie D. McKee-Williams, a fellow Oklahoma City Community College faculty member, about a book that combines academic rigor with memories of, and reflections about, her homeland, Kashmir.

“Professor Khan encourages her students to consider not only their own communities and country, but also the often-overlooked parts of the world. Her students learn compassion and empathy for self and others, leading them to become engaged, worldly citizens.”

On the Full Circle website, visitors are reminded, “Dr. Nyla Ali Khan is an Oklahoma-based scholar who has written extensively about the politics and culture of Jammu and Kashmir, India. In 2018, she visited Full Circle for an illuminating discussion of her book about Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.” The Mid-City book seller’s preview of Wednesday’s event concluded, “The book analyzes the major constitutional and political missteps that have led to the current situation of violence and distrust in countries such as India and Pakistan, keeping the focus on Jammu and Kashmir.”