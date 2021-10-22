Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt laments latest state court decision flowing from McGirt precedent

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following a Court of Criminal Appeals decision his staff characterized as an edict “to rip a portion of Ottawa County from the state of Oklahoma for purposes of federal criminal law,” the chief executive of Oklahoma released a statement on Thursday (October 21).

Governor Kevin Stitt said:

“The Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling continues to tear Oklahoma apart. Today the Court of Criminals Appeals found that for purposes of federal criminal law, a portion of Ottawa County no longer falls under the jurisdiction of the state of Oklahoma. This is the sixth new jurisdiction in our state. Oklahoma is literally being torn into pieces.

“One of the most basic functions of a state in the United States of America is the ability to enforce the rule of law and keep the public safe. If we cannot do that, we do not have a state. Oklahoma has lost much of that ability in the eastern half of our state, and as of today, that now includes another portion of Ottawa County.

“As I have said from the beginning, McGirt not only creates a public safety nightmare, but threatens the sovereignty of our state to its core. Oklahoma is being cobbled up piece by piece. This cannot stand.”

The governor’s communications staff, in the press release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations, asserted that “Resurrection of ‘Quapaw Reservation’ for purposes of federal criminal law further encroaches upon Oklahoma’s sovereignty and endangers public safety.

The Court of Criminal Appeals decision can be studied here.

While the appeals panel was explicit in awarding victory to the removal of another portion of the state from government jurisdiction, pronounced dismay over the result was conveyed in the words of the jurists.

Vice Presiding Judge Robert Hudson wrote a concurring opinion that for several consecutive sentences read like a dissent.

“With each passing day, more state criminal cases are dismissed pursuant to McGirt while more counties in Oklahoma are transformed into jurisdictional mine fields for the bench, bar and public. Ottawa County, nestled in Oklahoma’s far northeastern corner, presents an extreme example. The county is famously known for being the boyhood home of baseball great Mickey Mantle (from Commerce).’

“Many Oklahomans, however, are less familiar with the vast tribal presence in this part of the state. They will soon be hearing much more about it.”

More expansive in retrospective critique of the U.S. Supreme Court finding in McGirt v. Oklahoma was Judge Gary Lumpkin, who wrote:

“While our nation’s judicial structure requires me to apply the majority opinion in the 5-4 decision of the U.S. Supreme Court in McGirt v. Oklahoma … , I do so reluctantly. Upon the first reading of the majority opinion in McGirt, I initially formed the belief that it was a result in search of an opinion to support it.

“Then upon reading the dissents by Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Thomas, I was forced to conclude the Majority had totally failed to follow the Court’s own precedents, but had cherry picked statutes and treaties, without giving historical context to them. The Majority then proceeded to do what an average citizen who had been fully informed of the law and facts as set out in the dissents would view as an exercise of raw judicial power to reach a decision which contravened not only the history leading to the disestablishment of the Indian reservations in Oklahoma, but also willfully disregarded and failed to apply the Court’s own precedents to the issue at hand.”