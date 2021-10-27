Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust receives national award for excellence in Utilities Management

The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Staff Report

The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT) received the Platinum Award for Excellence in Utilities Management from the Association of Municipal Water Agencies (AMWA) during the organization’s national convention on October 4, 2021. Utilities Director and OCWUT’s General Manager, Chris Browning presented the award at the Trust’s meeting on October 26.

The AMWA Platinum Award for Utility Excellence recognizes select public water utilities that have made a commitment to management that achieves a balance of innovative and successful efforts in areas of economic, social, and environmental achievements. The Trust was the only organization to receive the Platinum Award this year.

The Platinum Award recognizes the Trust’s sustained commitment to organizational improvement and quality service that exceeds industry standards in ten specific management areas, including product quality, customer satisfaction, employee and leadership development, operational optimization, financial viability, infrastructure stability, and community sustainability, among others.

“This award represents the ongoing dedication we have in serving our 1.4 million residents in Central Oklahoma through strong financial strategies, and continued operational improvements,” said Utilities Director Chris Browning. “Through their hard work each and every day, our employees are committed to providing clean, safe, drinking water and wastewater services so our residents can enjoy quality of life through public health and wellness, and economic growth.”

“AMWA’s 2021 award winners are innovative water systems helmed by visionary executives and committed workforces who create sustainable utilities. In addition to delivering affordable and high-quality water and top-notch customer service, the systems provide exceptional environmental protection and resource management,” said AMWA President Angela Licata, Deputy Commissioner of Sustainability, New York City Department of Environmental Protection. “These utilities have responded to the many challenges of the last year by serving their communities well and have undoubtedly saved lives.”

The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust manages seven water supply reservoirs, maintains more than 7,000 miles of combined water and wastewater pipelines, and treats and delivers an average of 100 million gallons of quality water every day to their Central Oklahoma customers. The Trust is currently completing multiple projects that are part of a ten-year, $3 billion infrastructure improvement plan to strengthen system resiliency and secure the city’s water supply for future generations.

To learn more about the Oklahoma City Utilities Department, visit okc.gov/utilities.