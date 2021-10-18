OKCMOA to host ARTonTAP block party on Saturday, Oct. 23

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – ARTonTAP will return to the Oklahoma City Museum of Art (OKCMOA) for its 18th-anniversary block party bash. Guests can enjoy over 80 varieties of beer from 14 different breweries on Saturday, October 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. in front of the museum.



Tickets are $50 for OKCMOA members and $65 for the general public. New this year is a limited number of $100 VIP tickets offering early access to premium beers.

“This year, Couch Drive will be transformed into the ARTonTAP Block Party,” said Kimberley Worrell, OKCMOA director of development. “Guests can sample over 80 varieties of beer right out front of the Museum.



“We can’t wait to celebrate under the stars with the Capital Distributing Beer Garden, the Gay and Ed Kirby Lounge and live music presented by Linda and Steve Slawson,” Worrell said. “Moving the event outdoors allows us to gather together safely while still offering an opportunity to support our local brewers and the Museum.”

The Capital Distributing Beer Garden will feature fan favorites like Lagunitas, Dogfish Head and Boulevard. New this year will be a variety of hard seltzers such as Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Dos Equis Ranch Water.

Tasty bites will be available for purchase from local food trucks, including The Fried Taco, Hot Dog OKC, Just Desserts OKC and Wicked Hangry.

Guests can dance to live music by The Broadcasters, presented by Linda and Steve Slawson. There will also be a live chalk art demonstration by Elisha Gallegos. The beer tasting mugs are provided by Simmons Bank.

“We are thrilled that ARTonTAP is back at the Museum this year,” said Rick Higginson, vice president of sales and marketing for Capital Distributing. “This is always one of our favorite events and we are looking forward to showcasing some new brews in our Beer Garden. I encourage everyone to buy a ticket to support the Museum and their wonderful exhibitions and programs.”

Tickets can be purchased here and will only be sold in advance. A valid ID is required, and guests must be 21 years or older to attend.

Participating Breweries include: Angry Scotsman, Anthem Brewing, Broke Brewing Co.,Cabin Boys Brewery, Capital Distributing, COOP Ale Works, Core Four Brewing Co., Elk Valley Brewing, Lively Beerworks, OK Cider Co., Prairie Artisan Ales, Stonecloud Brewing, Twisted Spike, and Vanessa House Beer Company.

One of the leading arts institutions in the region, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is home to a diverse collection of works from North America, Europe and Asia, with strengths in American art and postwar abstraction.



The permanent collection includes one of the world’s largest public collections of Dale Chihuly glass, a major collection of photography by Brett Weston and the definitive museum collection of works by the Washington Color painter Paul Reed. The Museum’s renowned Samuel Roberts Noble Theater screens the finest international, independent, documentary and classic films.



Museum amenities include the Museum Store, the Roof Terrace and the Museum Cafe, a full-service restaurant, offering lunch, dinner, weekend brunch, a full bar and on-site catering services.



ARTonTAP is a rain or shine event. Tickets are non-refundable. For more information, visit okcmoa.com