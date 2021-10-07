OKC Zoo’s Haunt The Zoo: All Grown Up returns for 21+ only

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2021 Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up will take place on Friday, October 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. After a year hiatus due to the coronavirus, Haunt the Zoo, Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween celebration for adults 21 and older, returns to the OKC Zoo. Guests will have the opportunity to embrace the seasonal festival, featuring the theme, Time Travel.



Evening revelers can explore the Zoo as they are transported through time to discover haunted experiences such as themed bars, delicious eats, and live music and performers.



“This year’s theme of time travel was inspired by the pandemic,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “The pandemic’s interruption of everyday routines has caused people to lose track of time, forget what day or even what month it is. We thought we would embrace the time distortion phenomena and have fun with it.”



That evening, the Zoo’s Herpetarium will be transformed into “1980s Nightmares,” an elaborately themed haunted experience presented through the lens of classic horror movies.



Guests will be taken further back in time experiencing “Jurassic Journey,” a nighttime trek through the Zoo’s DINO SAFARI, acres of life-size, animatronic dinosaurs with pre-historic surprises hidden throughout.



Musical entertainment will be provided by international “DJ destroyers/gladiators of rhythm”, Brothers Griiin, along with tunes in the 1920s Speakeasy Bar and karaoke tent.



“Spook”tacular foods, beer, spirits and signature cocktails will be available for purchase at multiple locations throughout the Zoo plus, local food trucks will also be on-site.



The evening’s activities continue with two spooky sea lion presentations at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Both events will feature a “fin”tastic presentation created by the Zoo’s marine mammal team and rides available on the “Time Warp” Endangered Species Carousel.

General admission to Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up is $40/person and $30/person for ZOOfriends members. Advance tickets, for adults 21+, are available at okczoo.org to avoid the entry lines.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $60/person and $50/person for ZOOfriends members, which include early entry to the event, access to a VIP lounge complete with full bars and hors d’oeuvres plus, access to the sea lion presentation, carousel and haunted houses.



Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up is sponsored by COOP Ale Works, 1800 Tequila and Kraken Rum. Drink ticket packages will be available for purchase in advance and during the event at $30 for 10 drinks and $15 for 5 drinks. Each drink ticket has a $3 value and can be used for the purchase of any beverage or snack sold at bar locations only. Not valid in restaurants or at food trucks.



Additional beverages will be available for purchase, including domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda, and water. Multiple food locations will also be open as well as local food trucks. No outside food or beverage allowed.



Event attendance is limited to ensure social distancing so early ticket purchase is recommended. This event is rain or shine and tickets are non-refundable.

Entry times are spaced every 15 minutes to allow for maximum social distancing. After scheduled checked in, guests are free to stay through the duration of the event.

To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.

Haunt the Zoo, Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween celebration for adults 21 and older, will take place on Friday, October 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. Facebook photo