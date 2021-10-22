OK Humane and Hudiburg Subaru to host half price, Halloween-themed adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 23

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY– Hudiburg Subaru is partnering with the Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) to offer half-price adoptions for cats and dogs on Saturday, October 23. The Halloween themed Subar-boo event will take place from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the OK Humane Adoption Center: 7500 N. Western Avenue.

Hudiburg Subaru is taking part in a nationwide “Subaru Loves Pets” effort to help dogs and cats find loving homes.

According to the Hudiburg website, the core principle of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative is an ongoing commitment to help all pets find their perfect, loving home. Subaru stands by this commitment through a variety of actions; from supporting local pet-adoption efforts, to being the ASPCA®’s largest corporate donor.



Subaru has donated over $30 million to support the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of more than 250,000 animals.



The ongoing partnership between Hudiburg Subaru and OK Humane will allow event attendees to adopt new furry family members at a discounted rate. Half-price adoption fees are as follows: Adult Dogs: $75, Puppies: $102.50, Adult Cats: $37.50, Kittens: $52.50.

All of OK Humane pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, treated with all age-appropriate vaccinations and flea, tick, and heartworm preventative prior to being cleared for adoption. These adoption fees help cover the costs of the animals’ health and well-being.

During the half price adoption event, Hudiburg Subaru will also be hosting a “Stuff the Subaru” donation drive for OK Humane. Guests are encouraged to bring donations for OK Humane and place them inside the Subaru that will be parked in the Adoption Center parking lot the duration of the event.



Donations of the following frequently needed items are appreciated: non-clumping cat litter, paper towels, dawn dish soap, puppy pads, and dog and cat enrichment toys.

‘We are grateful for this ongoing partnership with Hudiburg Subaru,” said Dana McCrory, OK Humane President and CEO. “This opportunity for half-price adoptions is a win for the animals and the adopters, and allows OK Humane to bring more homeless animals into our program in hopes of finding them forever homes.”

Event hours are subject to change if all available animals find homes before the event is scheduled to conclude. There will be no early adoptions.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is Oklahoma’s largest animal rescue and is entirely donor funded and foster-based. OK Humane’s mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma.



OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate clinic, and a relocation program, among several other initiatives to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.



For more information about OK Humane, visit okhumane.org.