Man who allegedly sodomized child victim charged with rape

A man is in police custody after he allegedly sodomized his 13-year-old male victim using his penis and his fingers.

Dayveonn Reall Smith, 19, is charged with rape in the first degree, rape by instrumentation, and lewd acts with a child after his arrest Tuesday.

Police responded to a call in regards to an alleged rape which had occurred in the 1600 block of Heyman street. Police arrived on scene and spoke to the victim and his father.

The victim told police Smith had touched his penis over and under his clothing numerous times and had penetrated his anus using his finger. On one occasion Smith is believed to have attempted to insert his penis into the young boy’s rectum.

The victim told police he would spend time with Smith at his apartment and play video games, this is when the assaults allegedly took place. The assaults allegedly took place over the course of several months, this according to the police report on file.

During questioning Smith denied the allegations, telling police he was attempting to give the victim a safe place to hangout because the child’s dad was abusive. Smith went on to say despite being told by the child’s parents to stay away from their child, Smith continued to speak with the victim online.

Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.