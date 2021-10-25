LifeShare partners with OK Department of Wildlife for life-saving opportunities

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – LifeShare of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation have announced that for the first time, hunters and anglers can register to become an organ and tissue donor when they purchase a hunting and fishing license.

LifeShare of Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in Oklahoma,

“Hunting and fishing are very important in Oklahoma, and we hope by partnering with the Wildlife Department, outdoorsmen will see that creating a tradition of generosity through donation is just as important,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare.



“In so-doing, we also are excited to provide Oklahomans with another way to register their decision to save lives.”

Oklahoma is one of the first states to adopt this new way to register to be an organ and tissue donor.

“Many years ago, someone chose to check the organ donor box, and their family’s loss saved my father’s life through a heart transplant,” said Nels Rodefeld, chief of communication and education for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.



“Without that the transplant, we would have never gone on another deer hunt, or even made another fishing trip together,” Rodefeld said. “When you check the box, you could not only be giving the gift of life to someone, but also the gift of comfort to your family — knowing that a part of you may live on if something tragic ever happened.”

Adding this new way for people to register to save lives provides more opportunity on an annual basis for Oklahomans to make this life saving decision.

LifeShare hopes this new option to register as a donor increases the number of people registered across the state because there are approximately 600 Oklahomans waiting for a lifesaving donation.

Hunters and fisherman in Oklahoma can apply for their licenses online and at in-person locations.

With the current organ transplant wait list at approximately 108,000 individuals from across the country, LifeShare is committed to raising awareness about the need for donors and increasing opportunities to register to save lives.



In 2020, 214 people in Oklahoman gave the gift of life by becoming an organ donor, saving 508 lives.



LifeShare encourages all Oklahomans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and share your decision with your family.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the LifeShare Foundation will host the Little Red Heart 5K Run and Walk to celebrate life, honor those who were donors, pay tribute to those who received, offer hope to those who continue to wait, and remember the lives lost waiting for the gift of life. The event will be held at Lake Hefner’s Stars & Stripes Park. To learn more, visit littleredheart5k.org.



A federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO), LifeShare is dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes. The organization works closely with three transplant centers and 145 healthcare organizations in the state of Oklahoma to facilitate donation.

For more information, visit LifeShareOK.org.

For the first time, Oklahoma hunters and anglers can register to become an organ and tissue donor when they purchase a hunting and fishing license. Facebook photo