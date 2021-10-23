Jeff’s Country Cafe: Home cooked meals at affordable prices

If you’re looking for a home cooked meal at an affordable price then Jeff’s Country Cafe is definitely the place for you. Located in the Upper Midtown since 1988 Jeff’s has satisfied many a hungry palate at prices you can afford.

Jeff’s Country Cafe has been owned for the better part of this decade by Jeff Ghandnoosh, who moved to Oklahoma in 1978. Ghandnoosh’s plan was to obtain a college degree and return home to Iran, but a revolution in that country changed his plans.

“The thing about being in business here for so many years is that we have so many regulars, we see them every day,” said Ghandnoosh. “I saw one little girl coming in with her parents as a child. Now she is a mother of three who brings her children here to eat. You see, we watch them grow up.” he said.

Jeff’s is famous for the family appeal in the dining experience. People from all walks of life frequent Jeff’s for the great food and affordable prices. That is definitely one thing that makes Jeff’s special, is the diversity.

“It is nice to have such a variety of people we get to see each day, that’s the best part about being in Midtown,” added Ghandnoosh. “People of all occupations come here because it is casual and people feel at home. I love to be in contact with the customer. We are a small business and we are successful because of our size, making a friendly dining environment,” he concluded.

A personal favorite is Jeff’s Big Breakfast, which comes with two meats, two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of pancakes, biscuits and gravy, or toast. Combine that with a cup of coffee and you have a great meal for under $10.

Jeff’s serves a wide variety of American food. This well run restaurant easily handles a rush crowd and is able to get you your order in and out in a timely fashion.

Jeff’s Country Cafe is located at 3401 N. Classen Blvd and is open from 7 am to 3 pm all week, including weekends. For directions or questions you can call them at 405-524-2023. You can also order Jeff’s Country Cafe on Doordash.