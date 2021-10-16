Homeless dogs relocated by Hurricane Ida available for adoption today (Oct 16)

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – At the request of the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) received 12 dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. ASPCA also sent 2 employees to assist with relief efforts.



Several of the dogs received will be available at an adoption event at Mathis Brothers Furniture, 3434 W. Reno, on Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City’s largest animal rescue entirely donor funded and foster-based, OK Humane’s mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma.

“I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to go on this ASPCA relief deployment, said Catherine Norris, OK Humane Intake Coordinator. “It’s renewed many feelings of ‘this is why we rescue’.

“There were several emotional rescue cases, such as a group of dogs found chained outside in what appeared to be a dog-fighting case,” Norris added. “The dogs rescued were clearly left out in the elements during the hurricane.

“My colleague was also able to assist in a medical case where she helped remove an imbedded collar from a puppy,” she continued. “I’m walking away from this deployment with so many invaluable lessons that I hope to bring into my day-to-day work at OK Humane.

“I’m proud that our organization was able to take in some of these displaced dogs and prepare them for finding their forever homes here in Oklahoma,” Norris said.

As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services.

“Evacuating animals displaced by disasters is a lifesaving aspect of emergency response efforts because it gives the homeless animals a second chance while freeing up resources for pets in impacted communities,” said Susan Anderson, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response Team.



“We are grateful to the Oklahoma Humane Society for opening their doors to these animals in need and giving them the opportunity to find safe, loving homes,” Anderson said.

The ASPCAremains on the ground in Southern Louisiana providing ongoing assistance for pets and shelter animals impacted by the long-term effects of Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas.



More than 65 animal relocation and disaster response experts from the ASPCA have been on the ground since before Hurricane Ida made landfall, providing emergency relief efforts for more than 1,500 impacted animals through pre- and post-storm evacuations of homeless cats and dogs, water and land search-and-rescue, emergency sheltering, and pet food distribution.

The displaced dogs received by the OK Humane that have been medically cleared and will be available at an adoption event at Mathis Brothers Furniture (3434 W. Reno) on Saturday, October 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate clinic, and a relocation program, among several other initiatives to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.



For more information on OK Humane, visit okhumane.org. To learn more, visit ASCPA.org.