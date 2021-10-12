Hafer Park Proposition on Edmond Ballot TODAY (Tuesday, October 12)

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Edmond, Oklahoma – The sole proposition on an Oklahoma County ballot for today – Tuesday, October 12 – is a resolution through which voters will decide whether to authorize the City of Edmond to purchase land near Hafer Park, for inclusion in the local government’s park system.

The language on the ballot is:

PROPOSITION

Shall Ordinance No. 3843 of the City of Edmond, State of Oklahoma, be approved authorizing the City of Edmond to levy and assess a city excise (sales) tax of one-fourth of one percent (¼%) for a period of one (1) year commencing January 1, 2022, and ending December 31, 2022, said funds to be used to pay for the land acquisition near the northeast corner of 15th and Bryant adjacent to Hafer Park in Edmond, Oklahoma; said land to be included in the City’s park system; provided the project may also be funded from other revenue sources if they become available and provided further surplus proceeds of the tax may be used for the early redemption of any payment obligations associated with the land acquisition project or to pay the cost of improving the land or providing other capital improvements for the City?

Information about polling places is available here: https://okvoterportal.okelections.us/

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.