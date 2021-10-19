Gun show patrons arrested for trafficking in narcotics

Two men who were seen by police leaving a local gun show with a newly purchased firearm are now in police custody on drug and weapons charges after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered the two to be in possession of illegal narcotics.

Davion Elite Edwards, 36, is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a pervious offender.

Renan Leonardo Rojas, 42, is charged with aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and using a weapon during commission of a felony.

According to police the two suspects were seen walking out of a gun show Saturday carrying a black bag and a newly purchased firearm. Officers followed the two suspects and initiated a traffic stop between Western and Shields on I-40.

After making contact with the two officers discovered Edwards to be a convicted felon out of California.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located a clear sealed plastic envelope with what appeared to be several dozen pills located inside. The pills were later identified as Xanax bars. A total of 146 Xanax bars were discovered by police.

A total of five firearms were also located inside the trunk of the vehicle.

According to police gun shows can be a hot bed of activity for the sale of guns illegally and are monitored for suspicious activity.

“People are known to meet up with gunowners in the parking lot of these events and sell firearms illegally,” said Sgt. Gary Knight. “We monitor these events for such transactions and take the appropriate steps to stop such transactions from ever occurring.”

Both men were taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Oklahoma county Jail.