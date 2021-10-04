Greenwood Gallery features “Leaders in Color” exhibit through Oct. 17

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

TULSA –The Greenwood Gallery, 10 N. Greenwood Avenue in Tulsa, is currently featuring the solo exhibit of Trueson Daugherty. The exhibit will run through October 17. Gallery admission is free.

During the exhibit Daugherty will display and sell his recent collection of fine art, with portraits of change leaders including MLK Jr., Malcolm X, James Baldwin, Angela Davis and others.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to creative aspirations in some people, particularly artists, who are now using new mediums to inspire transformation and celebrate some of the world’s leading changemakers, said exhibit organizers.

Trueson Daugherty is focused on a mission to create fine art in the likeness of Black American leaders as a way to make a difference in his community. Making original fine art more accessible to all people was just a start. In addition to this effort, he redirects portions of profits from his fine art to support organizations that provide resources to underserved Black communities.

“I want to make a difference in our communities, and art seemed like a simple way to do that,” Daugherty said.

A biracial Black American artist, Daugherty has been creating art all his life in a variety of mediums. In the beginning of 2020, he began painting portraiture. This decision came from his desire to create art that wouldn’t require a familiarity of contemporary art for it to be understood or appreciated.



Daugherty’s subjects include iconic Black American civil rights leaders, painted in a colorful pop impressionist style. His stated goal with these portraits is to give working class Black Americans access to original art that focuses on Black history as a source of inspiration and pride.



Born in Virginia, Daugherty became the first member of his family to graduate from college, earning a degree in graphic design from Tidewater Community College. He moved to Tulsa in 2011 and worked as a graphic designer creating brands and websites for business in Tulsa, including the logo for The Black Wall Street Times before leaving Tulsa in 2018 for a job in Arkansas.

The public is invited to view Daugherty’s work during gallery hours – Wednesday through Sunday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Greenwood District is a historic community honoring the past and looking toward the future with the tools of art and creativity, according to gallery owner Sequena “Queen” Alexander.

“I want the gallery to be the glue the community needs in connecting like minds together while also helping transplants connect with a tribe also,” Alexander said.

“I was blessed to work at the gallery and create events for the community that have made an impact,” she added. “When I was informed the gallery was possibly going to close, I was approached by people in the community that loved what I was doing and wanted to help me open my own gallery which is why I’m able to still be in Tulsa curating dope exhibits and events.

“We are incredibly excited to be in the community and growing with the people of Tulsa,” Alexander said. “We look forward to displaying local artwork, creating events, and celebrating our city.”

For more information, visit thegreenwoodgallery.com.

Artist Trueson Daugherty is focused on a mission to create fine art in the likeness of Black American leaders as a way to make a difference in his community. Photo provided.