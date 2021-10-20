From a reporter’s notebook: Oklahoma City legislators guide Interim Studies — and the impact of two city-area storms

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

Oklahoma City – The unprecedented number of legislative Interim Studies at the Oklahoma State Capitol continues, with lawmakers aiming to finish in early November.

Oklahoma City Democrat Julia Kirt “hosted an interim study [on October 13] looking into film and media arts programs for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.” Working with state Senator Chuck Hall, R-Perry, Sen. Kirt’s effort “connected primary and secondary school opportunities with what a news post characterized as ‘the rapidly expanding opportunities in Oklahoma’s film and production industry.’”

According to a press release from the Senate communications staff, “Oklahoma was one of the first states to offer a film incentive for productions to shoot in the state, but the program was nationally recognized when the sunset of the tax incentive was extended into 2024. Since the program was renewed in 2014, nearly 200 productions have been filmed in Oklahoma and the film industry workforce has grown by 260%.”

Advocates of free-market economics and limited government intervention in the local, state and national economy have often pointed out issues arising from direct taxpayer subsidies for film production in Oklahoma and elsewhere in the United States.

Despite market-oriented criticism, support for a Hollywood presence in the state has retained majority legislative support, and the state’s governors have signed subsidies and other film-making benefits supported by taxpayers into law.

According to the recent state Senate staff report on the Hall-Kirt study, the rapid growth in subsidized movie-making “has led to a need for skilled workers to fill jobs, ranging from mechanics and painters, to set designers and hairstylists.”

*

State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, runs the House Common Education Committee. She guided a legislative study focused on efforts to improve teacher preparation while addressing the shortage of classroom instructors in Oklahoma.

In her release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Baker explained, “I first wanted to examine our certification process compared to some of our regional neighbors. I also wanted to look at how we incentivize people to go into education and get them excited to stay, including rewarding our highly effective teachers.”

One of the analysts addressing Baker’s panel was Cody Allen, a policy analyst and committee liaison for the Southern Legislative Conference.

Allen’s presentation provided a broad overview of challenges facing all education systems in the post-Pandemic era, including these details: “[M]ore than 21% of Oklahoma educators are age 55 or older and many of those will retire in the near future. The cost to educate and train replacements will be in the millions, so it’s imperative to find solutions. Some legislative recommendations are to address elementary licensure tests, set test scores to the industry standard and update content knowledge requirements, among others.”

*

In September – which was Small Business Month across the nation – state Senator George Young, D-Oklahoma City, led colleagues in a look at minority- and female-owned businesses during his Interim Study on “Equitable Procurement for Minority and Women-owned Businesses.”

In a statement provided to The City Sentinel, Young declared, “We must establish policies to broaden our tax base and promote a larger pool that will benefit all Oklahomans – especially our small business owners. Why does the state give economic incentives to the Oklahoma City Thunder, for example, but fail miserably at providing incentives for small business owners? The state has a duty to provide equitable resources for all.”

Robert Ruiz of the Scissortail Community Development Corporation was a presenter. He told senators large-scale contracts available through government source need to be broken down into smaller projects to fit the scale of community-driven business ventures.

Others speaking for the Young hearing were OKC Black Eats owner Apollo Woods, Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert, Hive Eatery owner Ailene Siharath, and Ken Talley from the state Department of Commerce.

*

Residents in areas impacted by the storm of October 13 started to see the Oklahoma City government’s pick-up efforts rolling the morning of October 20. That wave of collections of tree and limb debris began “within the area of Council Road to Santa Fe Avenue, and from Reno Avenue to North 36th Street,” according to a press release.

As for the October 15 storm, “Crews will begin collecting tree and limb debris from the October 15 storm [on] Monday, October 25. … Customers should have their debris to the curb no later than Sunday, October 24.”

Areas seeing the next wave of storm mess pick-ups are:

* Portland Avenue to High Avenue, and from South 59th to South 29th streets

* Western Avenue to High Avenue between South 74th to South 59th streets

* May Avenue to High Avenue between South 29th and South 15th streets

The press release and direct communications to many residents via email and other electronic means specified, “Crews will make one pass for each special collection route so all debris must be set to the curb before collection begins. If not, debris will not be collected until the customers’ regular monthly bulky trash day and excess bulky trash fees may apply.”