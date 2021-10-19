Cristo Rey Oklahoma City is hiring van drivers — provides opportunity to impact young students

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School (Cristo Rey OKC) is calling on individuals in the Oklahoma City community to apply to become a van driver for its students – who represent a key part of the city’s future workforce.

Through the school’s Corporate Work Study Program, students work at least one day per week in an office setting learning invaluable skills that they can take with them into the real world. However, students can’t get to their assigned Corporate Work Study Partner’s office without the support of van drivers.

“Being a van driver is a great privilege to any individual,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “It provides an opportunity to interact and connect with our students on a personal level, leaving a positive impact on their lives, each and every day.”

Created to support students of limited economic resources, Cristo Rey OKC’s Corporate Work Study Program is what makes the high school unique. The program offers an opportunity for students to understand the value of hard work while helping stabilize high-turnover positions for businesses, reduce burnout in full-time staff, and bring community engagement into workplaces.

A current Cristo Rey OKC van driver, Ed Story, says his experience as a van driver is immeasurable.

“Watching these students grow and mature throughout their high school career has provided me with immense pleasure,” Story said. “These students are truly special, and as I’ve said many times, working at Cristo Rey OKC is not a job, it’s a calling.”

Van drivers are responsible for transporting students to and from work on assigned routes daily, ensuring student safety stays a top priority. Drivers can also drive for special school functions as requested.

Eligibility requirements include:

* Having a valid Driver’s License

* Ability to pass a background check and a clean DMV record (5 years)

* Must be team-oriented and diversity-focused

* Ability and willingness to work a split-shift

* Experience and/or willingness to work with youth ages 14-18

An additional qualification that’s requested is to be bilingual (English/Spanish) speaking, but it’s not required.

Applicants are welcome to send their resume and a brief statement of interest to the Corporate Work Study Program Operations Manager at [email protected]

Story has worked at Cristo Rey OKC as a van driver since 2019 and feels the camaraderie among van drivers and the willingness to assist new drivers is exceptional.

“In the end, the greatest gift to a Cristo Rey OKC van driver is the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people,” Story continued.

Those interested in learning more about this position or Cristo Rey OKC may visit CristoReyOKC.org.

Ed Story, a van driver for Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, gives one of the students he transports daily a fist bump. Photo Provided

Cristo Rey Catholic High School van driver Ed Story looks forward to his work as a van driver at the Oklahoma City school. Photo Provided.