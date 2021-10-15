“Climate realist” scientists and analysts gather, hoping what happens in Vegas, won’t stay in Vegas

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

Oklahoma City – Here in the American heartland, state and local governments are in the midst of a robust post-Pandemic economic recovery. The state’s robust growth, low unemployment and record-shattering state and local tax receipts are driven, government officials say, by the state’s traditional energy sector, the oil and gas industry.

In Chicago, Tim Benson of the Heartland Institute took note of Oklahoma’s economic surge in an October 4 recent report highlighting what he designated “the supreme importance of oil and natural gas to the Oklahoma economy.”

Benson observed, “Oklahoma is the fifth-largest producer of natural gas and the fourth-largest producer of crude oil in the United States. This massive increase in domestic shale development, led by fracking, has caused natural gas prices to plummet in Oklahoma, saving state residents and businesses more than $18.6 billion in the decade between 2008 and 2018, according to a 2020 study from the Consumer Energy Alliance.”

Benson, now the Senior Policy Analyst at Heartland – based in Chicago, Illinois — is in the midst of a series of reports on states where tax collections are leading to a major increase in government resources, providing the means for local and state agencies to use for public purposes.

In an interview with The City Sentinel newspaper this week, Benson spoke about efforts to counter what he and other advocates for traditional energy deem “alarmism” about what was once known as “global warming” but is now housed under the umbrella term “climate change.”

He reflected, “There is environmental impact no matter what form of energy is used. The question is what form or forms bring the least damage while allowing consumers to live lives, and do jobs in the most affordable way possible. The arguments now going on are in some ways existential.”

He added, “We should figure out what is best for the county and best for the environment. That is a discussion about jobs, incomes, livelihoods. Wind and Solar can’t produce the energy that is needed, and both have their own sets of problems. The future is natural gas, and there is a continued role for oil.”

Benson will twice speak this weekend at sessions of the 14th Annual International Conference on Climate Change. The event will unfold at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The discussions and debates among attendees, Benson and others hope, will provide reliable data, technical understanding and explicit rebuttals to some of the leading premises of those seeking the demise of fossil fuel extraction and use, not to mention fundamental shifts in free market principles.

A plenary opening dinner and evening discussion will include presentation of the organizer’s “Climate Change Award,” a scientific presentation, and a review of Heartland Institute’s project for American educators (“Climate at a Glance”). The first-evening gathering will study the nexus between the so-called “Great Reset” (described by free market critics as the most significant push of the modern era for socialist economics) and transforming “climate change” policies now gaining traction.

On Saturday, attendees will hear a scientific keynote centered around energy policy (and travails) in Europe, with a particular focus on Germany. The working sessions of the event begin that same Saturday morning.

Data analysis and interpretation, and critiques of the climate change conventional wisdom will weave through panels on diverse topics, including Temperature Trends; Senseless Fiscal Policy and Grassroots Opposition; IPCC [the United Nations] and the Scientific Method; Dubious Assumptions in Pursuit of Dubious Policies; The Right Climate Stuff — Texas Freeze, Nuclear Energy and the Path Forward; How to Oppose Woke Capital, Activist Investors and Financial Regulators’ Efforts to Cancel Traditional Energy, Natural Climate Forcings; and Examining Biden’s Energy & Climate Agenda.

A luncheon keynote from Dr. William Happer will center around themes in his book, “Noble Lies.” Another Climate Change Award will be announced at Saturday night’s dinner. Patrick Moore, Ph.D., a co-founder of Greenpeace, will deliver the evening keynote. Heartland Institute leaders James Taylor (president) and Joseph Morris (chairman, board of directors) will offer mid-conference reflections.

Naomi Seibt of Germany, perhaps the best known youthful defender of traditional energy, has made her specialty recurring skeptical analyses of conventional wisdom in wide-ranging aspects of current world-wide discourse. The focus of highly critical stories from some large news organizations, is sometimes described as the “anti-Greta” – a prodigy who disagrees in many particulars with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

A former Heartland employee, Seibt’s conference role is as the Sunday morning keynote.

Panels (some concurrent) on Sunday (Oct 17) will delve into salient present debates in the “realism” vs. “alarmism” divide. Themes include Degraded Science and the Coming Great Reset; Reliable Energy, Unreliable Energy and Energy Poverty; The Truth About Extreme Weather; and Perilous Energy Policies at Home and Abroad.

Lord Christopher Monckton of Great Britain is the featured speaker at the Sunday luncheon, with the announced intention to review the Science behind present controversies, and the conference theme.

The conference will close Sunday (October 17) with a special screening of the film “Climate Hustle 2,” and a discussion about the film’s themes. Many of the conference’s top speakers are featured in the motion picture.

In pre-conference promotional materials, organizers of Heartland Institute’s conference affirm the gathering of scientists, academics, and activists is a centerpiece in “the fight for Climate Realism over Climate Socialism.

The thesis for the gathering is stated thus: “This will be the most important event of the year to counter climate alarmism and the imposition of Great Reset with the best scientists and experts from around the world on those topics.”

No hidden agenda for the organizers. It’s right out front.

Beyond this weekend, Heartland leaders hope that what happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas.

A co-founder of Greenpeace in 1971, Patrick Moore was for many years one of the group’s leaders. A Canadian, Moore left the group after 15 years when the organization Òtook a sharp turn to the political left, and began to adopt policies that I could not accept from my scientific perspective.Ó He is one of the keynote speakers at a Heartland Institute event on Climate Change scheduled for October 15-17.

Sometimes called the “anti-Greta” (Thunberg), Naomi Seibt is a German critic of what she asserts is climate change alarmism.

An emeritus professor of physics at Princeton University, William Happer is a founding board member of the CO2 Coalition.