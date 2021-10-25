City Manager Craig Freeman announces the selection of Jeff Mulder as the City’s new Director of Airports

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Mulder, 56, begins Nov. 1. He will oversee the department’s $20.8 million budget and manage the City’s three airports: Will Rogers World Airport, Wiley Post Airport and Clarence E. Page Airport.

Mulder served as the Airport Director in Tulsa from 2005 to 2016. He operated the Southwest Florida International Airport from 2017 to 2019 and most recently worked as a senior consultant for Woolpert, an architecture, engineering, geospatial and strategic consulting firm based in Dayton, Ohio.

“Jeff has more than 30 years of aviation experience working for airports in Florida, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Indiana and Louisiana,” said City Manager Craig Freeman. “He has an impressive track record in the aerospace industry and is committed to continuing the success and growth of our airports.”

He will manage approximately 131 employees in five divisions: Administration, Commercial Aviation, General Aviation, Maintenance, and Property Management and Development.

“Oklahoma City is a dynamic community with a strong aerospace sector and a great airport system that I am excited to be a part of going forward,” said Mulder.

Mulder replaces Mark Kranenburg who retired in September after 16 years as Director.

Mulder graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Aviation Technology and Operations from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo and a Master of Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee. He is a commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.