Carjacking victims kidnapped and held at gunpoint

A woman who was the victim of a carjacking late last week is lucky to have walked away unharmed after her attacker kidnapped her and told her has was making plans to rape her.

Cameron Lavell Watkins, 28, is charged with robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and larceny of a motor vehicle after his arrest early Friday morning.

According to police, Watkins approached his two victims who were sitting in a car in the 1200 block of S. Meridian and brandished a firearm. Watkins is said to have then forced himself into the victim’s vehicle holding the two victims at gunpoint while they drove him across town.

During the drive Watkins terrorized the two victims, telling the male passenger to jump out of the moving vehicle so he could have “some alone time” with the woman driving. Watkins went on to tell the victim he intended to have sex with her and “rent her out” in order to make money.

In fear for her life the driver pulled into a commercial parking lot in the 3100 block of SW 29th street and put the vehicle in park. Both victims attempted to flee the vehicle but the driver was restrained by Watkins, who grabbed her by her neck and shoulders from behind. The woman was eventually able to escape Watkins clutches and call police. Watkins then drove away in the victim’s vehicle only to be located by police hours later.

While following up on the case police were able to locate Watkins in a motel room in the 1200 block of S. Meridian. Officers made contact with Watkins and were able to positively identify him as their suspected carjacker. While officers took Watkins into custody they located a firearm believed to have been used in the carjacking.

Watkins was subsequently transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.