Caregiver steals thousands from unexpecting elderly woman

A local caretaker for the disabled and elderly is facing felony charges after she allegedly helped herself to her clients checking and banking accounts stealing thousands of dollars.

Malisha Faye Byles, 48, is charged with abuse, neglect, or exploitation by a caregiver, stemming from her arrest yesterday.

Byles worked as a contract caregiver at the Fountains at Canterbury Individual Living Center located at 1404 NW 122nd. The center is where the victim has been living since she underwent heart surgery.

Police say Byles was in charge of the finances of her victim and was supposed to pay herself and a second individual, but was instead stealing money.

Relatives who lived in Alaska became suspicious something was wrong after numerous cheeks had apparently bounced and returned as non-sufficient funds.

Several checks were discovered to be written for larger than normal sums of money. In at least three of the instances the checks were written out to Byles. Several unapproved charges were also discovered on the victim’s bank debit card. Police believe Byles is responsible for these fraudulent charges as well. These checks and charges totaled in the thousands of dollars.

Witnesses told police Byles is believed to have several clients she is responsible for as a caretaker who might have also been victimized.

Despite her medical condition police noted the 86-year-old victim was mentally acute and aware and willing to press charges.

Byles was located and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without incident.