Bond set at 1M for Missouri child sex fugitive

A Missouri man wanted for the forcible sodomy of a child is in police custody after he led officers on a brief foot pursuit.

Rodney Lavar Green, 37, was taken into police custody yesterday.

Green was stopped by police in the vicinity of NW 50th and N. May Ave. after officers discovered he was displaying fictitious license plates.

Police say Green immediately exited his vehicle once he came to a complete stop, prompting officers to attempt to detain him.

During his detention Green was tense and made several attempts to pull away from the officers, this according to the report on file.

Green was able to temporarily escape the clutches of his captors and attempted to evade arrest, crossing several streets and jumping at least one fence, where he slipped and fell to the ground allowing officers to regain custody of him.

Police were able to verify Green’s warrants out of Missouri for the forcible sodomy of a child under the age of 14.

Green was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail where he is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.