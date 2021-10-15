Blues Brothers Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi to perform and promote cannabis products in Tulsa

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

TULSA – In partnership with RedBird Bioscience and Glazed Edibles, Dan Aykroyd, as Elwood Blues and Jim Belushi, as Zee Blues, will perform in concert in Tulsa as the legendary Blues Brothers and visit local dispensaries to promote new cannabis products available in Oklahoma

Oklahoma operator RedBird Biosciences and Belushi, founder of Oregon-based cannabis company, Belushi’s Farm recently announced a licensing agreement this year to debut Belushi’s Farm products in Oklahoma for the first time.

RedBird is a licensed Oklahoma medical marijuana operator that specializes in large-scale cultivation, extraction and processing to provide pharmaceutical grade cannabis in Oklahoma, which is accessible to patients in neighboring states.



On Tuesday, October 19, The Blues Brothers will drive the Bluesmobile to various dispensaries in Tulsa and perform in concert that evening

The Blues Brothers Concert will take place at 7 p.m., at the famous Cain’s Ballroom, 423 North Main Street. Tickets are $65.

Backed by The Sacred Hearts, The Blues Brothers will offer an evening of singing and dancing to hits from the official Blues Brothers repertoire like “Soul Man” and “Sweet Home Chicago.”

Five percent of concert ticket sales will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit committed to “freeing every last prisoner of the unjust war on drugs, starting with the estimated 40,000 individuals imprisoned for cannabis.” Belushi is a Board Advisor to the Project.



The Brothers’ Dispensary Touron Oct. 19,will visit the following locations to promote new products:

Lightheart Cannabis (200 E Morrow Rd) at 10 a.m.

Mango Dispensary (7141 S Mingo Rd) at 11:15 a.m.

Seed Dispensary (623 S Peoria Ave) at 2 p.m.

Emerald Gallery Dispensary (15 E Reconciliation Way) at 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa’s own Glazed Edibles will be making an edible line with Belushi which will include products such as Chasing Magic chocolate truffles and milk chocolate edible joints

What began with only 48 plants during Oregon’s medical marijuana program in 2015, today Belushi’s Farm is located on a sprawling 93 acres along the Rogue River. The Farm offers products such as Belushi’s Secret Stash, to The Blues Brothers, to Captain Jack’s Gulzar Afghanica (a rare strain from the Hindu Kush region that became known in the ’70s as “The Smell of SNL”), and the series “Growing Belushi” on The Discovery Channel.



Having suffered the loss of his brother John to an overdose, and his own journey learning and healing through cultivating cannabis, Jim is a proponent of the plant’s beneficial properties such as mitigating trauma and managing pain.



Jim advocates for patient rights and adult-use legalization while “empowering newcomers to access the profound spiritual and healing powers of quality cannabis.”

To purchase concert tickets, click here.

