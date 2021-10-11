Bar K dog park ground breaking set for October 16 in OKC Boathouse District

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY —Bar K, a dog park, bar, restaurant and event-space, is coming to Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District in in Fall, 2022. The groundbreaking of the new facility will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 9 a.m.

The event will be followed by a Dogtober party, as part of Riversport’s Outdoor October will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Boathouse Dog Park next to the McClendon Whitewater Center.



The party will feature an off-leash dog park, popup bar, and a variety of activities including DOGA with Shane Cooley, live music by Joey Wallace, SUP w/ Your Pup, an an Ask the Trainer booth, and an adoption event hosted by Country Roads Animal Rescue. All activities are free.

Since its launch in 2018, Bar K’s flagship location in Kansas City has welcomed over 500,000 people and 350,000 dogs in the. The facility was recently named “America’s Coolest” pet business by Pets+ Magazine. The company’s second location will open this November. Oklahoma City will be Bar K’s third location.

“We are excited to get shovels in the ground and start moving dirt so we can bring the Bar K experience to the community of dogs and dog lovers in Oklahoma City,” said Dave Hensley, Founding Partner of Bar K.

The Bar K project is being developed by local firms Rose Rock Development Partners and Pivot Project and will be built by Miller-Tippens Construction. Bar K represents the first private development in the Boathouse District.

“This is an important milestone in activating the Boathouse District for even more people (and dogs) throughout the city,” says Mike Knopp, Executive Director of the Riversport Foundation. “Bar K shares our passion for building outdoor lifestyle, so we’re excited about this partnership.”

Bar K will feature an off-leash dog park with separate large and small dog play areas, supervision by trained Bar K staff, interactive dog recreational equipment, a stage, outdoor bar, and all-weather seating areas with water, heaters, fans, shade, and shelter.

The first Bar K opened in August 2018 on the Riverfront in downtown Kansas City. More locations are planned around the country.

Oklahoma City’s completed Bar K will include a two-level structure with mezzanine balcony and patio, a 9,000 square-foot indoor dog park, a two-acre outdoor dog park and a 21,700 square-foot restaurant, bar and event space, allowing plenty of room for dogs of all ages and breeds to enjoy.



The facility will offer an outdoor stage for music, an indoor space for private dog-friendly parties, a restaurant and easy access to the Oklahoma River via a “Boat and Bar K” ramp.

According to the website, Bar K is a membership club, which allows the creation of a community of responsible dog lovers.

Anyone without a dog is welcome to visit Bar K for free. To bring your dog, guests must either be a Bar K member, or purchase a guest pass, the site states.

“As a native to Oklahoma City, I think the Boathouse District is a huge asset to the city and an area I know will continue to thrive with distinctive projects like Bar K,” said Scott Moehlenbrock, vice president of Rose Rock Development Partners.



“Bar K is the kind of high-energy, experience-based retail that will complement the Boathouse District well. It’s both a destination and a place you visit regularly,” Scott added.



“The combination of inside and outside space promotes the active lifestyle that the Boathouse District upholds,” Scott continued. “It is the perfect concept to take the Boathouse District to the next level.”

Candace Baitz, partner of Pivot Project said, “In our development experience, we have a few select projects that came about through a strategic partnership. We knew this would ultimately be a better project by partnering with Rose Rock Development.



“The values of our two companies are aligned in bringing quality projects to our home city and contributing to the growth of our districts,” Baitz said. “We believe this is evident in bringing such a unique experience in Bar K to Oklahoma City and the Boathouse District.”

Dogs must be current on vaccinations (Rabies, DHLPP/Da2PP and Bordetella), properly socialized for group play and at least 12 weeks old to enter.

For more information, visit barkdogbar.com.

