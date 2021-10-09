Authenticity, who do you vote for? Opinion

By Stacy Martin, Managing Editor, The City Sentinel

On the surface, Jackson Lahmeyer and Sen. James Lankford have something in common. Both are pastors.

But on closer inspection, the two men couldn’t be more different.

Lahmeyer is challenging Lankford for the Republican nomination for his U.S. Senate seat.

Lahmeyer said he found God after getting his high school girlfriend pregnant at age 17. He married her but the marriage lasted just “a couple of years.” Lahmeyer said.

He and his present wife, Kendra, have five children in a blended family and reside in Owasso.

Lankford turned his life over to the Lord at the age of 8. Lankford has been married to his wife Cindy for 27 years. They have two daughters together.

Lahmeyer was born in the Claremore area. He spent his formative years in the Tulsa/Claremore area. He attended ORU where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Theological and Historical Studies. He served as the state Coordinator for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Lahmeyer now serves as the Lead Pastor of the Sheridan Church in Tulsa.

Lahmeyer did not go to seminary school. He was ordained by the Universal Life Church by mail order.

Tens of millions have become ordained through the site, and it requires no study or effort. It is so easy in fact, that people have ordained their pets as a joke.

He laughs maniacally when asked about it.

“That was when I wanted to perform a wedding for a buddy of mine while I was at ORU. I paid $29.99,’’ he said.

Lankford was born in Dallas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at the University of Texas – Austin and master’s degree in Divinity at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Lankford is an American politician serving as the junior United States Senator for Oklahoma since 2014. A member of the Republican party, he previously served as the U.S. Representative for Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District from 2011 to 2015.

From 1996 to 2009, Lankford was the student ministries and evangelism specialist for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma and director of the youth programming at the Falls Creek Baptist Conference Center in Davis, OK.

So if it’s a question of authenticity, who do you vote for?