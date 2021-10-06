Seattle area appointee has history of alleged assault

An accused rapist is serving on the Washington State Redistricting Commission.

Former state Senator Joe Fain was named to the commission earlier this year by Republican state Senate leader John Braun.

Braun had no shortage of choices of candidates to name to the commission. Among the 17 considered were some lofty names including attorneys and lobbyists, former state senator and three-time statewide candidate Dino Rossi, former state GOP Chair Susan Hutchison and former Congressman Doc Hastings.

The leaders of each of the four partisan caucuses in the state Legislature name one appointee each to the commission but Fain is a former colleague of Braun’s. And he has related experience. He served in the Legislature for eight years starting in 2010 and rose to Republican Senate floor leader. He lost reelection in 2018 after a woman accused him of raping her in 2007 in a Washington, D.C. hotel room.

The woman who accused him was Candace Faber of Seattle. She said Fain has repeatedly denied the allegation. There has been no criminal investigation. The state Senate suspended plans for an independent investigation following GOP opposition.

The bipartisan redistricting commission post is not a full-time job. Commissioners are eligible for a $100-a-day stipend for days they work on commission business, which is to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative district boundaries. The boundaries would be in place for the next 10 years. Its work product will have a profound effect on future elections, including whether districts lean Republican or Democrat, or are majority white versus including larger populations of people of color.

After leaving the Legislature, where he represented south King County’s 47 th District, Fain became President and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce.