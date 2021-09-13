Woman calls police while trapped inside home with burglar; suspect arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY- One man is in jail after he was caught by police in the process of burglarizing a woman’s home while she was trapped inside her bathroom and on the phone with police.



Obie Lewis Reamy, 27, is charged with burglary in the 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance, as well as several other unrelated traffic and minor offenses after his arrest Thursday.



According to police, Reamy entered a home in the 1300 block of NW 3rd street. While inside the residence Reamy took numerous items and placed them into his vehicle which was parked outside the home.



Unbeknownst to Reamy, a female occupant of the home was trapped inside a bathroom and was on the phone with police as he continued to burglarize the property.



Police say the victim told officers over the phone that she was pregnant and had locked the door to the bathroom and could hear the suspect inside her home. Police arrived to find Reamy walking out the front door with stolen goods in his possession.



Reamy admitted to police he was in possession of narcotics after he was taken into custody. A small quantity of meth was confiscated by police.



Reamy was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.