Woman allegedly drives over and kills pedestrian while drunk

By John Morgan on September 28, 2021

NORMAN- A man who was simply crossing a city street is dead after he was run over by an alleged drunk driver. The driver, who fled the scene, was later located and placed under arrest.


51-year-old Rosemary Grove is charged with driving under the influence, first degree manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. 


According to police Grove is responsible for running over a 61-year-old man in the vicinity of NE 12th Avenue and Robinson Street.


Police believe the victim was crossing the street when Grove struck him and drove away.


Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Grove a short time after the accident and place her into custody.


Police are still investigating the incident. 

