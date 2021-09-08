Traffic stop nabs two felons on drug trafficking charges

By John Morgan, For The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY- A pair of convicted felons are once again behind bars after a routine traffic stop for expired tags resulted in the discovery of narcotics and a firearm.

Anissa Marisela Jimenez, 27, and Jeremy Wayne Winslett, 41, are charged with trafficking in illegal drugs after their arrest Thursday. .

Police conducted a traffic stop on the two in the area of I-40 EB and Choctaw Rd. The vehicle the two were driving in had New Mexico plates which were a month expired, explained police.

Winslett, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, was discovered to be driving without a valid drivers license. Jimenez was identified as the passenger of the vehicle and was also discovered to be without a valid drivers license.

During the course of the officers investigation it was discovered an unknown quantity of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. It was also discovered the passenger of the vehicle, Jimenez, lied to police about her identity.

A search of Jimenez located a firearm and approximately 60-grams of crystal meth which were hidden down her pants.

According to police records both Winslett and Jimenez had active warrants at the time of their arrest. Combined, the two face an assortment of other weapon and misdemeanor charges