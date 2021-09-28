Three arrested for grand larceny in construction material heist

OKLAHOMA CITY- Three people who were caught red handed stealing building materials from a local construction site are facing felony charges after police had to conduct an aerial and canine search of the area to find them.

Jesus Rodrigo Lopez Franco, 30, Ericka Daniele Sanchez, 17, and Argeni Garcia Jimenez-Garcia, 34, are charged with grand larceny after their arrest Friday.

Police received a call in regards to a theft which was underway inside a newly developing subdivision in the area of SE 88th and Thera Dr. According to police, witnesses reported two to three individuals taking building materials and loading them into a white van. Witnesses were able to monitor the suspects through a remote video camera system.

Police arrived to find a white van running and stuck “high centered” on a concrete sewer access port. Officers at the scene were able to follow the tire tracks of the van to a stack of lumber which matched the lumber and other materials stacked in the back of the van. A loaded handgun was also located on the seat of the van. Thousands in dollars of property was recovered from inside the van.

A preliminary search of the area turned up no sign of the three suspects prompting officers to call for arial and canine assistance. A subsequent search of the area located one suspect hiding in a ditch. The other two suspects were located nearby attempting to find a ride out of the area.

All three suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.