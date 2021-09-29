The Music of Brazil LIVE in Edmond, Oklahoma at Armstrong Auditorium

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

The Armstrong International Cultural Foundation kicks off its 23rd annual Performing Arts Series in the Armstrong Auditorium with the soulfully melodic sounds of the Brazilian All Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Direct from Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian All Stars will perform its “Brazilian Nights: The Greatest Hits” program that includes exciting rhythms and beautiful melodies of Brazil’s most famous songs, sambas, bossa novas, ballads, choro, fado, virtuoso instrumental tracks and more. The distinct musical sound of the group’s home country will fill the auditorium with a fusion of styles, from Portuguese and American jazz to Cuban and African rhythms. While transporting the audience on a musical journey, the Brazilian All Stars perform their catalog of memorable and spectacular songs.

“The audience is in for a delightful and energizing evening of music from South America,” concert manager Ryan Malone said. “The Brazilian All Stars are known for the ability to intertwine a variety of instruments and vocals, thrilling the audiences with the wonderment of Brazil.”

On its North American tour, the Brazilian All Stars performers have performed individually and collectively all over the world with the biggest Brazilian musical names and at the greatest venues and festivals.

The City Sentinel was informed that tickets for the Brazilian All Stars performance on Oct. 27 are going fast. range from $45 to $99. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Armstrong Auditorium’s website (https://www.armstrongauditorium.org/) or call the Box Office at (405) 285-1010.

The award-winning Armstrong Auditorium has established itself as a world-class center for the arts in Oklahoma since 2010.

The summer 2021 encore performance of ‘Celtic Throne’ utilized the fabulous performance space – the audience seating area as well – to maximum effect. Those who attend for the first time – or the first time in a while – should take a few moments to gaze upward when as they enter the lobby of the Auditorium.

Look carefully at the magnificent chandelier above. A full-scale cleaning (involved the removal and return in exactly symmetry — has this lovely piece of functional art even more beautiful in past visits.

For older guests walking with canes, or moving in wheelchairs the gently sloping ramp-ways outside and inside the facility are a cherished feature.

The ushers are typically students from Armstrong University – unfailingly kind and helpful to all who enter.

The theater has hosted acclaimed local and international performances from a vast array of genres, including classical, jazz and folk music, theater, classical ballet, folk dance and more. Designed to provide an exceptional acoustic experience, only 75 feet separate the stage from the back wall, allowing the 823-seat theater to boast a nine-millisecond initial time delay gap – a measure of remarkable acoustic intimacy. Armstrong Auditorium’s exquisite beauty and warm atmosphere continue to make it an extraordinary venue worthy of its numerous accolades.

Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report.