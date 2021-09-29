Suspected gang member arrested in shooting incident

A report of shots fired over the weekend has landed one man in jail on assault, weapons and other gang related charges.

Francisco Javier Perez, 18, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, using an offensive weapon in commission of a felony, and weapon possession. Perez is also charged with engaging in a gang related offense. Perez was arrested Sept. 26.

Police arrived in the 1100 block of S. Western Sunday in response to several reports of a man shooting at a moving vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved in the incident and noted several bullet marks on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

A search of the area located Perez, who was walking in the vicinity. Officers spoke to Perez and were able to determine he was involved in an altercation with a second individual who had already fled the scene. Perez told police he had been “pistol whipped” by the other subject. Officers noted a recent bruise developing on the forehead of Perez.

After further investigation police were able to locate a bag of guns near the scene. Police say the second individual is believed to have dropped the bag of guns during the altercation with Perez. Police were unable to identify the second person involved. A total of three guns were confiscated by police.

Perez was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.