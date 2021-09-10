Suspect Taken Into Custody After Home Robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY- A man who walked into a friends home and robbed him at gun point is behind bars after police say they arrested him yesterday.



Christopher Wayne Allen, 34, is charged with robbery with a firearm, receiving stolen property, and being a fugitive from justice.



Police say Allen walked into a home in the 2600 block of SE 63rd street and proceeded to steal a gun from one of the occupants bedrooms. The victim told police he “thought nothing about…” Allen walking into the house, believing he was a friend.



A short time later Allen used this stolen firearm to rob the victim, stealing his phone and approximately $45 in cash.



Allen was located by police at a residence inside the 1600 block of 148th street, hiding behind the front door as his girlfriend spoke with police.



Police say Allen became aggressive and combative, having to be physically detained by arresting officers.



Allen was taken to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.