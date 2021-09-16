Search warrant leads to drugs and weapons cache

OKLAHOMA CITY- Two people are in custody on an array of drug and weapon charges after police served a search warrant at a local residence yesterday afternoon.



Christina Tiffany Lynch, 36, and Ernest Lee Mitchell, 23, are facing felony charges in connection to the illegal distribution of narcotics and suspected weapon possession.

Investigators determined drug activity was taking place at the residence in the 2400 block of Aurora Ct. A warrant to search the premises was obtained and served, catching Lynch and Mitchell, by complete surprise.



After placing the two suspects in custody police proceeded to search the residence, locating several illegal drugs including meth, mushrooms, and marijuana. Police also discovered several firearms, scales, and drug packaging material.



While conducting their search police located a grenade on a bedroom dresser. The grenade was later discovered by bomb technicians to be inert and not a threat to officers.

A third suspect, 49-year-old John Paul Fixico Sr. was charged with simple drug possession after a search of his person located a usable amount of narcotics.

All three suspects were taken to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.