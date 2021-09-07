Police say gunfight suspect still at large

John Morgan, For The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man who exchanged gunfire with police late Monday morning is still at large and wanted on an array of felony charges.

29-year-old Aaron Sayre is wanted and considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly fired several shots at police.

Police say, officers spotted a stolen car and attempted to stop it by initiating a traffic stop. A short pursuit ensued which led to the stolen car crashing at NW 143rd and Walker, disabling the vehicle.

Police say Sayre then got out of the car and opened fire on police who returned fire. Sayre fled the scene on foot.

It appears that neither police officers nor Sayre were hit by the gunfire. Sayre currently remains at large. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call 911.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave.



UPDATE (late afternoon Tuesday, Sept. 7): The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward up to $5000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward (up to $1,000). Anyone with information regarding Sayre’s whereabouts can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or report online at: okccrimetips.com .