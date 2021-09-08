Police pursuit ends in arrest for endangering others

By John Morgan, For The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY- A police pursuit which ended in a high speed collision sent one man to jail on felony evading charges Friday.

41-year-old Howard Letchin Harris III is charged with endangering others while eluding a police officer, fleeing the scene of an accident, and a host of other traffic and misdemeanor charges.

Police stopped Harris inside the 1800 block of N. Miramar Street for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. During the traffic stop officers noted Harris did not put his vehicle in park while they approached him at the scene.

While speaking to officers, Harris admitted he was driving without a valid driver’s license and refused to listen to police commands to exit his vehicle. As officers attempted to remove Harris he sped away at a high rate of speed.

Officers gave pursuit, chasing Harris until his vehicle came to an abrupt stop, colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of N. Bryant and NE 16th street. No one was seriously injured as a result of the crash, this according to police records.

Police say Harria exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, but stopped a short time later, adhering to police commands.

Harris was placed under arrest without further incident.