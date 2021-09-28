OU Health to host public vaccination clinic at Latino Community Development Agency

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – OU Health, in partnership with the Latino Community Development Agency (LCDA), will host a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 and older on Thursday, October 7.

The LCDA is a non-profit organization that provides services for the Hispanic community in the state of Oklahoma. LCDA’s mission is to enhance the quality of life of the Latino community through education, leadership services and advocacy

The vaccination clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Latino Community Development Agency, 420 S.W. 10th Street, Oklahoma City.



Individuals 12 to 17 years of age must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine. Spanish speaking staff will be available on site throughout the day.

Those vaccinated can receive the Pfizer (for ages 12 and up) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 and up) vaccine. Johnson & Johnson will be a single-dose vaccine.



For maximum effectiveness from the Pfizer vaccine, participants must have two doses scheduled at least two weeks later.

Participants at this clinic are eligible to receive any dose they are qualified for, including the third dose of Pfizer, which has recently received emergency use authorization approval from the FDA for those who are over age 65 and/or are immunocompromised and received their second dose six or more months ago. For second or third doses of Pfizer, participants must bring their vaccine card.

Oklahoma has nearly 600,000 total cumulative COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March, 2020 and over 675,000 deaths nationally.

At the time of this reporting, according to the CDC/NCHS, Oklahoma’s total provisional death count, stands at 9,983.

With 11,000 employees and more than 1,300 physicians and advanced practice providers, OU Health is home to Oklahoma’s largest doctor network with a complete range of specialty care. It is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system of hospitals, clinics and centers of excellence.



OU Health serves Oklahoma and the region with the state’s only freestanding children’s hospital, the only National Cancer Institute-Designated OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center and Oklahoma’s flagship hospital, which serves as the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.



OU’s oncology program at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center was named Oklahoma’s top facility for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report in its 2020-21 rankings.OU Health also was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as high performing in these specialties: Colon Surgery, COPD and Congestive Heart Failure. To learn more, visit ouhealth.com.

No appointments are needed for this COVID-19 vaccine clinic. For more information, call 405-237-9010 or email [email protected].