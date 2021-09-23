OSU celebrates Greenwood School of Music grand opening

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University recently celebrated the grand opening of the Michael and Anne Greenwood School of Music building on the Stillwater campus. The event began with student performances throughout the first floor as guests toured the facility.

“Over the past decade, the Cowboy family has intentionally woven visual and performing arts into the fabric of OSU’s identity,” said OSU President Kayse Shrum. “The Michael and Anne Greenwood School of Music is the latest example of how we continue to elevate the arts as an integral part of OSU’s land-grant mission.

“The transformational facility amplifies music at Oklahoma State University, where students have already begun utilizing many of the practice spaces and rehearsal halls on the first floor,” Shrum added.

Glen Krutz, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, welcomed guests and expressed his enthusiasm about how the building will impact OSU.

“Students from the sciences, business, engineering, education and many other disciplines are encouraged to play in our music ensembles,” Krutz said. “This new building quite literally serves the entire OSU campus.”

An integral part of OSU’s land-grant mission, the Greenwood School of Music’s dedication to student success is its primary focus.

“Every design aspect is focused on the students and how to best help them succeed,” Krutz added.



“The building was created with slanted walls for favorable acoustics, specialized applied instruction studios, ample student practice rooms and advanced technology throughout,” Krutz continued.

Jeff Loeffert, director of the Greenwood School of Music stated, “We are indeed in the midst of a transformative period at Oklahoma State, and the trajectory of the performing arts at OSU has been profoundly affected.



“This facility enables our students to achieve at levels we never dreamed possible and will stand toe to toe with the absolute best programs in the country.”

More than 100 people have helped to fund to the project, including lead donors Michael and Anne Greenwood.

“OSU Music has always been so very talented and done so much but with limited resources,” Anne Greenwood said. “But now with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility, they at long last have all they need to be even better and to grow professionally.”

Fundraising efforts for the building have been collaborative as students, faculty, staff and alumni are banding together to honor former music faculty and staff members.

The OSU Foundation and College are continuing to raise the final $1.4 million in private gifts.



Several prominent rooms and rehearsal halls in the building are still available for donors to name.

To support the Greenwood School of Music or to get more information on remaining spaces, contact Laura Ketchum at 405-385-0701 or [email protected].

More than 100 people have helped to fund to the Greenwood School of Music project, including lead donors Anne (center) and Michael Greenwood (behind her wearing black mask). Photo provided.