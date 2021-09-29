Oklahoma School for Deaf to reveal new mascot and logo on Oct. 2

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma School for Deaf (OSD) is inviting the deaf community and the public to attend the reveal of their new mascot school logo design on Saturday, October 2 at 4:30 p.m. The mascot retirement and reveal will take place as part of OSD’s homecoming celebration in the Ken Brown Gym at the Larry Hawkins Activity Center, 1100 E. Oklahoma in Sulphur.

A division of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, OSD chose the Bison to replace Indians as the official school mascot in July,

Following the selection announcement, a committee of OSD students, staff, coaches and alumni began meeting to develop ideas for the new school logo design.

The OSD committee selected six design concepts submitted by OSD artists and then opened voting to staff, students, alumni and anyone who had a connection to OSD.

The top three choices were announced and voted on again to choose the mascot logo artwork that will be revealed at homecoming.

Other homecoming activities will include girls’ volleyball games against schools for the deaf from Iowa, Missouri and New Mexico from 8: a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Ken Brown Gym. The football homecoming coronation of school royalty will begin at 6 p.m. on the football field east of the school.

The homecoming football game against New Mexico School for the Deaf kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

“OSD is committed to honoring our tradition by preserving the history of the previous school mascot at OSD’s Betty S. Fine Museum on the Sulphur campus,” OSD Superintendent Chris Dvorak said.

Museum tours will be available to showcase Indian memorabilia and other historical items from 2 to 4:15 p.m., 5 to 6 p.m., and 7:30 to 8 p.m.

Fine, who was deaf, retired from OSD after serving generations of students as a teacher’s aide for physical education classes and supporter of OSD athletics. She died in July 2018 after working at OSD for 49 years.

“While we honor and respect our traditions at OSD, the mascot reveal will begin an exciting new chapter in our school history,” Dvorak said. “Let’s Go Bison.”

For more information, contact Sarah Jameson at [email protected], 580-622-4918 or video phone 405-294-3968.