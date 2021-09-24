Oklahoma minister tackled by witness and arrested for lewd or indecent acts with a child.

An Oklahoma Minister is behind bars facing felony charges after he was recorded on video touching a child inappropriately at a school bus stop.

Michael Eric Coghill, 33, is charged with lewd or indecent act with a child after his arrest the morning of Sept. 22.

According to police, the child victim in the case complained to an adult about a man who was jogging by his school bus stop and was touching him. The victim told the witness he did not like being touched and it made him feel uncomfortable.

Reports indicate Coghill appeared to be targeting the children at the bus stop by timing his jogging to coordinate with their arrival. The report says Coghill checked his watch several times, as though he was waiting for the kids to arrive.

The adult witness took it upon himself to stake out the bus stop in hopes of catching Coghill on video harassing the child. Coghill arrived and was recorded stopping at the bus stop, where he proceeded to touch the victim on his back and arm inappropriately.

A confrontation ensued between the adult witness and Coghill which eventually escalated into a physical altercation. Police say Coghill suffered a broken orbital bone and skull fracture in the incident. Police explained Coghill was likely injured when he had to be physically detained by witnesses after he attempted to flee from the scene.

Officers arrived and took Coghill into custody, transporting him to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.

At this time no charges have been filed against the man who stopped Cargill from fleeing the scene. Police say the incident will be reviewed by the District Attorney.

After his arrest it was confirmed Cargill used to work for Choctaw Church of Christ, and currently works as a minister at Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang. The church released a statement saying the following:

“We were heartbroken to learn of the incident this morning involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved. We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure. Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed.”