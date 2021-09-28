Oklahoma coronavirus numbers, hospitalizations decline

The Associated Press (The City Sentinel)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases, the seven-day average of new cases and hospitalizations each declined as of last Friday in Oklahoma, according to the state Department of Health.

There were 1,230 new virus cases reported and a seven-day average of 1,760 cases daily, compared to 2,361 new cases reported Thursday and a seven-day average of 2,109 new cases daily the previous week.

The three-day averages of 1,172 hospitalizations and 347 intensive-care patients fell from averages of 1,381 hospitalized and 386 in ICU last Friday (September 24).

The number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began was 10,025, unchanged from Thursday (September 23).

The department also said booster doses of the Pfizer virus vaccine are immediately available to those eligible under federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines approved Friday.

“The booster dose recommendation doesn’t mean that the vaccine doesn’t work, or that it doesn’t work as well as we predicted. It just means that health professionals have determined that a booster dose provides an additional layer of protection,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, the state’s chief medical officer.

The health department said those wanting a booster should contact a pharmacy, their medical provider or use the department’s vaccine scheduler portal.