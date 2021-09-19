OKC Pride on 39th weekend set for Sep 24 – 26

By Darla Shelden, Senior City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – OKC Pride on 39th Weekend, Friday through Sunday, September 24 -26, will feature events on the 39th Street Strip at N. Pennsylvania Avenue. Festivities will open at 12 noon on Friday with an outdoor block party at 5 p.m., and a free concert from 9 p.m. to midnight.

OKC Pride, Inc. will present special guest performer Todrick Hall on 39th on Friday, September 24th who will take the stage at 11 p.m. The concert will kick off at 9 p.m. and will end at 12 midnight.

Organizers ask participants to plan to arrive early to get a good spot, “because we expect a huge crowd.”

On Saturday, a day long festival will feature local DJ, bands, drag performers, booths featuring local artists, activist organizations, and businesses, as well as eateries in local food trucks.

The Festival will open again on Sunday at noon with games, contests, music, drag performers, and booths featuring local art, organizations and eateries.

On Sunday, Sep. 26, the 2021 OKC Pride Parade will begin set up at noon. Floats, vehicle and walking groups will line up on the southbound lane of N. Classen between NW 46th and NW 39th Street.

The parade will step off at 4 p.m. and proceed west on NW 39th Street across Pennsylvania, and ending at Youngs Boulevard.



This year’s Pride Parade Grand Marshalls are Donnie Wilson and Miss Diamond Sameek Neal.

“I was totally shocked,” said Wilson. “I am so proud and honored and humbled. It’s an honored to be part of the Pride Parade.”

An employee of The Boom, Donnie was named Oklahoma City’s Volunteer of the Year at a luncheon held last March. KFOR’s Hicham Raache reported that Wilson dedicates four hours every-other day to cleaning up his neighborhood near NW 39th Street.

Following the parade, festivities will continue at 7 p.m. The festival will close at midnight.



For more information and to register for the parade, visit prideon39th.com or visit the OKC Pride Facebook page. To become a sponsor, click here.

