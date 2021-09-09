OCU art gallery announces 2021-22 season

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University’s Nona Jean Hulsey Gallery has announced its gallery schedule for the upcoming academic year. The season begins with a printmaking show titled “Connect: Collect” currently on exhibit through October 15.



A reception was held on Sept. 9 which featured a visiting artist talk and demonstration with Lisette Chavez.

“Connect: Collect” is an annual international print exchange for artists working within traditional processes that seeks to connect them across long distances to create original print editions to be exchanged and exhibited as a collection.

“With the proliferation of digital printing, printmaking is an often misunderstood and unfamiliar art form that can be undervalued and confused with digital reproductions,” said Heather Lunsford, OCU School of Visual Arts director.

“This does a disservice to both artist and audience, as prints represent an accessible way for individuals to collect and appreciate a variety of original artworks,” Lunsford continued. “With this project we hope to bring together printmakers from across the country to highlight the growing contemporary art scene in Oklahoma City.”

The exhibit includes “Holding Patterns. Holding. Patterns.” The project asked artists to “respond to the moment” and make original prints based on the theme of holding patterns. The 2021 exchange artists drew on pattern and place, movement and migration, repetition and routine to create woodcuts, etching, screenprints, lithographs and linocut.

Admission to the gallery, located inside the Norick Art Center at 1608 NW 26th Street (at Blackwelder) on the OCU campus, is free to the public during its regular hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The mission of the Nona Jean Hulsey Art Gallery is to promote the understanding of and extend the audience for contemporary art, and to present exhibitions that inform, inspire and challenge the public, particularly students of Oklahoma City University.



The Hulsey Gallery is an integral part of the School of Visual Arts, and it is used daily by visitors, students, and faculty.

Other exhibits during OCU’s academic year will include the following:

Now through Oct. 5 – Elizabeth Suarez show “Orgullosa” as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month (in the Art Hall Gallery)

Oct. 7 to Dec. 10 – William Walker Larason show “fly your cares to the wind” in honor of National Coming Out Day (in the Art Hall Gallery

Oct. 21 to Nov. 5 – Carolyn Cardenas show “Small World & Contradictions”

Jan. 4 to Feb. 22, 2022 – Calvin Pressley show “Through to the Other Side” as part of Black History Month (in the Art Hall Gallery)

Feb. 23 to Aug. 12 – Sam Charboneau show “Domestic Inquiries” (in the Art Hall Gallery)



Jan. 10 to April 1 – Jessica Lichtenstien show “…Do They Make a Sound?”

April 7 to May 30 – “Creaturealm” group show

The Nona Jean Hulsey Art Gallery provides a contemporary exhibition space for significant and challenging exhibitions by local and national artists and art organizations. The Hulsey Gallery affords the School of Visual Arts student educational opportunities related to collection management and exhibition of art in a professional gallery.

For more information, visit okcu.edu.

“Roadkill Diaries” by Stephanie Berrie. Photo provided.









