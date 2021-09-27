October Art Snapshot at the First Friday Gallery Walk

The City Sentinel, Staff Report



Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. This month’s First Friday is on October 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and all of the galleries will be open late. Come enjoy the food and drinks at the surrounding restaurants with indoor dining, patio seating and takeout options available. All guests encouraged to wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer.



The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) currently has two exhibits on display. In Gallery I, a group exhibit by the Oklahoma Pastel Society (OPS) and in Gallery II, the annual Photofest exhibit continues through October. Both shows will be open until October 30.



The Oklahoma Pastel Society pushes the boundaries for what pastels are capable of in their wide variety of work. Since its founding in 2003, OPS has grown to represent 55 local and regional award-winning artists. They often share their devotion to pastels with the community through shows, workshops and demonstrations.



The 2021 annual Photofest, a juried exhibition by M.J. Alexander, is open to all types of photography-based artwork from traditional and digital processes to mixed media work. This exhibit is one of a kind with a wide variety of emotional and artistic expression within a single medium.



Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere, and free parking is available in and around the district during First Fridays.



For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email [email protected]. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

The Paseo Arts District’s First Friday Gallery Walk is on October 1 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and all of the galleries will be open late. Photo provided.