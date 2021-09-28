Man arrested for burglary, assault, in domestic dispute

A man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriends home to discover her new boyfriend on the couch is behind bars facing several felony charges.



Joshua Allen Charboneau, 31, is charged with 1st degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest Thursday evening.

According to police, Charboneau had been seen following the victim for the past month. The victim told police Charboneau would appear at odd locations in her neighborhood and appeared to be stalking her since the couple broke up in August.



The victim explained to police she confronted Charboneau several times and requested that he leave her alone with no success. The victim noted several incidents where Charboneau is believed to have attempted to enter her residence while she was not home, and in one instance gained entry while she slept.



The victim told police Charboneau’s behavior scared her and put her in fear of her safety, prompting her to ask her new boyfriend to sleep on the couch in case Charboneau attempted to break into the home again. The boyfriend was woken to sounds of Charboneau forcing open the front door to the residence and a struggle between the two ensued. The boyfriend was able to subdue Charboneau and force him to leave the premises.



Officers arrived and were able to locate Charboneau sitting in his vehicle a short distance away from the victims residence. Officers noted a large knife sitting on the front seat of Charboneau’s vehicle.



Charboneau was taken into police custody and transferred to the Oklahoma County Jail without further incident.