ID thief targets JP Morgan Chase for $170K

A man who walked out of a JP Morgan Chase Bank with over $125,000 in stolen cash and checks is facing an array of felony charges in connection to his forgery.



Dustin Scott Briggs, 44, is charged with conspiracy, identity theft, fraud, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle stemming from his arrest yesterday, Sept. 28.



According to police records, Briggs walked into the JP Morgan Chase branch located at 3724 N. May Avenue and presented the teller with fake identification, withdrawing a total of $20,000 in cash and $150,000 in money orders. A total of $170,000 was taken by Briggs.



Briggs left the location and was spotted a short time later at another JP Morgan Chase branch attempting to cash the money orders he acquired earlier, but was unsuccessful after a teller refused to cash the check.



Briggs returned to the JP Morgan Chase location on May Ave. and proceeded to deposit the money orders back into the account they came from, and instead requested a wire transfer to a separate account be made.



Bank authorities were onto Briggs. Discovering his ruse, they contacted police and made every effort to delay him inside the location while officers were on route. Officers arrived and immediately placed Briggs under arrest.



A search of Briggs located two real identifications, several security savings bonds, and a copy of an Oklahoma City water bill. Police noted the names on the identifications matched with the names on other identifying materials in Briggs possession.



A subsequent search of Briggs vehicle located multiple cell phones, receipts for firearms and gift cards, and a brown binder containing several more fake drivers licenses and credit cards.