Homelessness plan to be implemented but progress will take time

By Tim Farley, The City Sentinel

Beating homelessness doesn’t lend itself to an easy solution, but Oklahoma City’s newest plan has a shot at reducing the number of people who don’t have shelter or a place to call their own.

Lindsay Cates, the city’s new homelessness director, and a group of dedicated volunteers introduced multi-pronged strategy that will take time, money and a willingness to go where the homeless people live – on the streets.

The strategy was made public to the city council Tuesday (September 28) with several promises including the implementation of a mobile services team, the continued solicitation of public and private funding for potential housing and continued advocacy to eliminate homelessness.

Cates presented eight focus areas with 24 strategies that will help address homelessness. The focus areas emphasize transition youth age services, transportation, emergency and temporary shelter, funding sources, affordable housing, preventing homelessness and outreach and case management.

The overall plan could take 5 to 10 years to fully implement, but some strategies will occur within the next three to six months, Cates said.

“We have the street outreach teams which will increase in size once we get funding from philanthropic groups,” she said.

Currently, six members of the outreach team are from various non-profits and two are police officers assigned to the department’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT). Cates wasn’t specific about the number of new street outreach team members who will be involved in the program.

In addition, Cates can also focus immediately on a housing and job program for youth, which is identified as anyone 17 to 25 years old, and the public engagement part of the overall plan.

“It’s about telling the story of homelessness and how people can help,” she said.

At last count in January 2020, Oklahoma City had 1,523 homeless people, but that figure is likely much higher when considering young people who “couch surf” night to night, Cates said.

“So, it could be two to three times higher. The numbers continue to increase,” she said.

In 2019, Oklahoma City had about 1,200 homeless people according to a point-in-time count that occurs annually. Most of the homeless people are concentrated in the downtown area where social service agencies are located, but a growing number have moved to the outskirts of Oklahoma City as they panhandle at highway and turnpike exits.

Cates, who started as Oklahoma City’s homeless strategy implementation manager five weeks ago, intends to return to the volunteers who said two years ago they wanted to help with the city’s outreach program.

“Their work would coincide with what they’re already doing at non-profits and other partner agencies,” she said. “This (homelessness) is such a community issue that it deserves a community response. I’m confident if we work together this will work.”

Joining Cates at the council meeting were Sue Ann Arnall and Bob Ross, two members of the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness. Both task force members said the new plan will include high levels of preventative care, plus work in a customized way that addresses an individual’s needs.

“But that takes time and perseverance,” Ross said. “It’s a tough issue to face. These individual cases would have to be tackled on a daily basis.”

Ross referenced a trip he and some real estate agents took to Austin, Texas, to view the Community First Village, a 51-acre master-planned tiny home village providing affordable housing for the disabled and the previously chronically homeless in central Texas. The village includes tiny homes of several layouts, recreational vehicles, an outdoor theater, central laundry rooms and kitchens, an organic community garden and micro businesses that allow the residents to earn money with their special skills.

Rent is a requirement and can range from $250 to $380 a month with all utilities paid.

Ross emphasized homelessness in Oklahoma City won’t disappear with one plan, but rather a continued effort by city officials, philanthropic and healthcare groups and non-profits working together.

“I think we can tackle this issue and do it in a humane way,” he said.