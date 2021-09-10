Fiestas Patrias to be held at Bicentennial Park

The City Sentinel Staff Report



OKLAHOMA CITY – For over 10 years, the Oklahoma City Fiestas Patrias Festival has been the biggest and most official celebration of Mexican and Central American Independence in Oklahoma, attracting people from all over the state to partake in a day of delicious food, live music, folkloric dancing, activities for children, official patrimony ceremonies, and the crowning of Miss Fiestas Patrias.



This year’s festival will be held Sunday, September 12, from 1 PM to 10:30 PM at Bicentennial Park (500 Couch Drive, OKC, OK 73102). The festival is free and open to people of all ages.



Fiestas Patrias is organized by Scissortail Community Development Corporation. Scissortail CDC Executive Director Robert Ruiz said it is an event that families look forward to all year.



“Fiestas Patrias is a huge coming out party for our Mexican community, but it’s a great event for people of all backgrounds to attend,” said Ruiz. “Joining the party is a fun way to show solidarity with your Hispanic neighbors while celebrating and learning about a vibrant culture.”

Fiestas Patrias had been featured in past stories in The City Sentinel. (https://www.city-sentinel.com/2019/07/10th-annual-fiestas-patrias-okc-scheduled-for-sept-15-at-wiley-post-park%e2%80%a8/ ). As reported before the 2019 gathering, “According to the 2010 US Census Bureau, 55 million people or 17 percent of the American population are of Hispanic or Latino origin. In addition, 80 percent of Hispanics in Oklahoma identify with Mexican Ancestry. ”

The free family oriented outdoor music will feature excellent Oklahoma music and activities for family-friendly themes and excellent cuisine.

Sponsors for this gala are featured on the graphic accompanying this story.

About Scissortail Community Development Corporation: According to Robert Ruiz, director of the corporation, “Scissortail changes lives through community development, economic empowerment, workforce development, and social impact across Oklahoma. We are a nonprofit committed to community development in Oklahoma.”

Note: Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.

