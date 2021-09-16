Exclusive: Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, endorses Oklahoma’s U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice for reelection

Patrick B. McGuigan and Stacy Martin

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is supporting U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice in her 2022 reelection campaign, The City Sentinel has learned.

In her endorsement statement, Amb. Haley said, “Stephanie Bice is a proud Oklahoman who knows conservative policies work for the Sooner State. She’s a fighter for lower taxes, American energy, border security, and a strong military. I’m proud to endorse her because she’s not afraid to stand up to Pelosi’s spending spree and liberal agenda.”

Rep. Bice said, “I’m grateful for the endorsement of Ambassador Nikki Haley. She’s a strong conservative leader and her support helped put the most Republican women in Congress in 2021. I’m proud to be part of her continued push for Republicans in the 2022 midterms.”

Bice rose rapidly in national conservative leadership soon after her victory in the November 2020 general election. GOP colleagues elected her freshman class president.

Rep. Bice, in an exchange with The City Sentinel, said her experiences in Congress have not been what she expected. She reflected:

“My first nine months in office have not been what I would have imagined. COVID has impacted the way the House is run, with voting taking place in groups and other modifications.”

In her opening months in Washington, D.C., has served on a military personnel subcommittee (Armed Services Committee), focusing her energy on support for disabled National Guardsmen, and advocacy for Military Moms, among other work.

She is serving on a bipartisan tax force focused on securing national food supply chains, frequently expressing specific concerns over aggressive moves by the communist government of mainland China.

Rep. Bice is advocating development of innovation and technology to reduce emissions, and initiatives based “in natural solutions and conservation” to make American energy, as she puts it, “more accessible” without “killing jobs or incerasing costs for the American people.”

Early in her tenure, she opposed H.R. 8, which aimed to create a national gun registry she believes would have penalized temporary transfer of guns.” Bice emphasized her support of the Second Amendment during her 2020 elective drive.

The challenge of her early months in congressional service, “hasn’t changed my goals in Congress – I’m focused on delivering results for Oklahomans,” Rep. Bice told The City Sentinel this week.

“I’m fighting back against the Biden administration’s tax and spend agenda and overreaching executive orders, including killing the Keystone Pipeline, and the most recent vaccine mandate. It’s definitely been a balancing act, but I’m working on behalf of the people of Oklahoma, fighting to improve the quality of life in my district.”

Analysts expect a competitive election in the Fifth Congressional District, which encompasses most of Oklahoma County, and Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

In 2020, Bice’s victory over Democratic incumbent Kendra Horn was more decisive than the 2018 results. In a high-turnout election, Bice the challenger had 158,044 votes (52.06 percent of the total) to incumbent Horn’s 145,541 (47.94 percent of the votes cast).

The historic 2018 race when Horn was elected had lower turnout and a narrow final margin. Then-incumbent Steve Russell, the Republican, garnered 117,811 (49.3 percent) support to Horn’s 121,149 (50.7 percent) votes.

Early this month Abby Broyles, a former television journalist who is a Democrat, formally launched her candidacy for the Fifth District seat

With only one-third of the vote, Broyles lost overwhelmingly statewide to incumbent U.S. Senator James Inhofe, a Republican, in the 2020 election, but ran much stronger in Oklahoma County.

Note: Managing Editor Stacy Martin covered multiple ‘beats’ for The Oklahoman newspaper during her tenure there, and work previously as a business reporter at The Tulsa Tribune. She returned to The City Sentinel in July. Pat McGuigan is editorial director for The City Sentinel.

U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma. Official U.S. House photograph.