Embark bus driver stabbed after asking passenger to wear mask

OKLAHOMA CITY- An Embark bus driver is lucky to be alive after a passenger attacked him with a knife for asking him to put his mask on.



30-year-old Jamie Cruz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and public drunkenness after his arrest Tuesday afternoon.



Police responded to a call in the 1700 block of NW 4th street in reference to an assault which had taken place. Officers arrived and made contact with an Embark bus driver who told police he was attacked after asking a passenger to put on his mask.



Witnesses were able to identify Cruz as the attacker and say he punched the bus driver in the head and then pulled out a knife, swinging it wildly, striking the bus driver in his arm.



Police were able to locate Cruz in the vicinity of NW 5th street and Pennsylvania Avenue and take him into custody without further incident.